MLP (ETR:MLP) Given a €10.50 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

MLP (ETR:MLP) has been given a €10.50 ($12.35) price target by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on MLP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

ETR MLP opened at €6.98 ($8.21) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €6.94 and its 200 day moving average is €5.81. MLP has a twelve month low of €4.46 ($5.24) and a twelve month high of €7.20 ($8.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $759.14 million and a PE ratio of 17.63.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

