25,054 Shares in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,054 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.08% of Exterran at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exterran by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 18,246 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exterran by 10,412.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 37,798 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXTN opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exterran Co. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $8.93.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.63 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. On average, analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

