JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $675.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIOP. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

