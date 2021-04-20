Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Ebix worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at about $758,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

