8,500 Shares in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 248,326 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $65,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $885,197. Corporate insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRO opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $360.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

