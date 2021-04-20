DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $2,295,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $2,950,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 386,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

GIL opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

