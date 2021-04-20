Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,965 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.09.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.41. The stock has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

