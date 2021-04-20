Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

NYSE:HOG opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

