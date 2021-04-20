Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,084,772 TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,084,772 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,826,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRIP. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

