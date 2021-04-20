Norges Bank Takes $30.28 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 701,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,095,000 after buying an additional 956,382 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,165,000 after purchasing an additional 576,952 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,414,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 881,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSXMA. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

