Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 748 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after acquiring an additional 77,223 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Federal by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 748,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,496,000 after purchasing an additional 345,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

