Norges Bank Invests $32.99 Million in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 976,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,992,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.07. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $44.90.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

