Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $343.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.24 and a 200 day moving average of $343.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $187.98 and a one year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

