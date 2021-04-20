Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Position Lessened by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 29,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $670,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE PANW opened at $366.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.37 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.33 and a 1-year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 882,856 shares in the company, valued at $319,505,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.