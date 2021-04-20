Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 329.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22,981.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,372,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

