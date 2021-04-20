Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.48 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,442,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,486,000 after buying an additional 244,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after buying an additional 226,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.44.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $256.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $269.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.17 and a 200-day moving average of $207.77.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

