Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.