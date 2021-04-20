UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,829 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of SIGI opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

