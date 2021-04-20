Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -404.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

