Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.41 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.64 and a beta of 1.39. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $40.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.31.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

