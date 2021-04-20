Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 700 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $100.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $102.77. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

