Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce ($2.00) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.58). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings of ($1.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($8.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.15) to ($5.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($7.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.13) to ($2.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $276,000.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $121.62 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $119.11 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.41.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

