Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159,998 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $179,498,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Shares of ODFL opened at $247.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.50 and a 12-month high of $253.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

