HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

