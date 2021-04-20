AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,963,000 after purchasing an additional 227,693 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 142,126 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,069,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,011,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,159,000.

TAN opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.38.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

