AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.