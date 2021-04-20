Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 314,900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1,186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 37,964 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,491,827 shares of company stock worth $200,771,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

