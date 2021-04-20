AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 336,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 51,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:PPT opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.