Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

NYSE ELAN opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

