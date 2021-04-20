Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 150,082 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Plug Power by 96.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 62,884 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

