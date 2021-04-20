Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 6,725 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 3.1% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 15,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 57,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

WRK opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

