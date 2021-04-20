Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,513 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

