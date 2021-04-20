Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. News Co. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

