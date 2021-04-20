FDx Advisors Inc. Has $946,000 Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $327.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.86 million. Analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

