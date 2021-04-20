FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences stock opened at $127.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.80 and its 200 day moving average is $129.36.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.