FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 59,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 59,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

JHMM stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20.

