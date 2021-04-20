Morgan Stanley Increases PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $103.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

PCAR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $93.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.02. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.