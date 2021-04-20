Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
VEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vine Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.63.
Shares of VEI opened at $11.43 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $14.53.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
