Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

VEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vine Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of VEI opened at $11.43 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $14.53.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii acquired 4,285,000 shares of Vine Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

