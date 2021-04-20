Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Down 17.4% in March

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 82,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 4,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $233,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Patent sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $50,680.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,294 shares of company stock worth $783,685 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

MCB stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $450.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

