Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 304.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 429.5% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 307.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 284.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 36,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

AAPL opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

