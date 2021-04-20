State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,484 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after buying an additional 1,188,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,574,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after buying an additional 494,023 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,113.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 527,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,464,000 after buying an additional 483,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,878,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

