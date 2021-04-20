State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE WSM opened at $168.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $188.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.