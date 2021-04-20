Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 23,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

