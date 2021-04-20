FDx Advisors Inc. Has $802,000 Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Neogen by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 7,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $597,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,094.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 13,001 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $1,221,183.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,421.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,724 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.65.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Neogen’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

