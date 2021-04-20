Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Holdings Lifted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 50.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,243,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

NYSE EFX opened at $189.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $122.19 and a one year high of $196.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

