8,502 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 736,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 461,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 82,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EW opened at $88.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $672,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 371,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,899,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

