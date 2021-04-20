Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.40.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $127.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.59. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Daniels sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $131,030.76. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $342,397.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,885.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,027 shares of company stock valued at $20,461,921. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,375,000 after buying an additional 370,176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,488,000 after buying an additional 234,339 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,840,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,017,000 after buying an additional 223,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after buying an additional 317,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after buying an additional 800,661 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

