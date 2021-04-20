Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Position Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,880,000 after purchasing an additional 273,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Donaldson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Donaldson by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,236,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,173,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,583,000 after acquiring an additional 41,926 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.84 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

