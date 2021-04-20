Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 62,096 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,096 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.18% of H&E Equipment Services worth $45,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,470,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 383.80 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.